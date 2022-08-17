2022 August 17 13:13

RUSCON launched multimodal service between Japan and Kazakhstan

In August 2022, logistics operator RUSCON (part of the Delo Group), successfully launched a multimodal container service from Japan to Kazakhstan, according to the company’s press release.

The cargo delivery runs by vessel from the port of Kobe, Japan, to the Vostochny Port, then follows a rail route to the Almaty-1 station. Departures have a one-time per month frequency. Transit time in the maritime part of the service takes 5-6 days.

RUSCON customers have an opportunity to receive door-to-door delivery and forwarding services. One of this service features is the possibility of cargo transportation both in client's containers and in RUSCON containers.

The launch of the new service provides customers with additional flexibility in planning and organizing uninterrupted shipments to the Central Asian region via the Far East.

“The development of transportation with Southeast Asia is undoubtedly one of the highest priorities of the Group.

Considering the interest in the expansion of territories of presence and development of new routes, we plan to concentrate our efforts to create in the region the optimal and high-quality customer services” - said Marat Akhmatdinov, the CEO of RUSCON Asia.

Related links:

Delo Group acquired Sakhalin Shipping Company >>>>

Ruscon handled 10 thousand TEU's operating multimodal services >>>>