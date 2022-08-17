2022 August 17 12:41

DFDS reports strong Q2 results and upgrads its outlook for the full year

DFDS reported strong revenue growth of 67% due to passengers returning much faster than expected, alongside higher freight earnings, according to the company's release. EBITDA increased 63% to DKK 1.46bn. Based on the strong performance, DFDS has upgraded its outlook for the full year.



In Ferry, volumes increased 4.1% driven by continued growth in Turkish exports to Europe, as well as an increase in capacity on the routes between Turkey and France and Turkey and Italy.

In Q2, the Logistics Division’s revenue increased 92% to DKK 2,979m, impacted positively by the acquisitions of HSF Logistics and ICT Logistics. The total EBITDA for the DFDS Group before special items increased 63% to DKK 1,459m.

DFDS now expects to grow revenue by around 40% in 2022. This is based on the strong performance for the first half of 2022, higher bunker surcharge revenue, and continued recovery in passenger volumes.