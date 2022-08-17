2022 August 17 11:42

New floating production unit delivered to ABS Class

A floating production unit constructed by Jiangsu Strong Wind Shipyard (JSSW) to ABS Class has been delivered, according to ABS's release.

The TRUNOJOYO 01 FPU is on charter to Husky CNOOC Madura Limited (HCML) from owner PT Timas Oceanstar Indonesia (TOI) and will be towed from China to Indonesia for hook-up and installation at the Madura Block.

"Strong Wind is a company specializing in offshore engineering and offshore wind power equipment. With its core culture of integrity, sharing, craftsmanship, and drive to grow, Strong Wind provides a solid guarantee for the project to have zero defects with excellent quality to be delivered on schedule," said Strong Wind Commercial Manager Xiao-Ming Xu.