2022 August 17 09:41

Crowley secures subcontract for hybrid-electric ferry

Crowley has been selected by Senesco Marine to provide design verification and production packaging for a hybrid-electric passenger vehicle ferry for Casco Bay Lines of Portland, Maine. As part of an elite project team, Crowley brings expansive capabilities in sustainable, emissions-reducing design and construction services, according to the company's release.

Under the contract, Crowley will use its development experience in electric and hybrid propulsion systems to verify the contract design by Elliott Bay Design Group and develop the production package that is necessary for Senesco Marine to begin construction. The production package provides critical detail engineering to ensure that the ferry is both energy- and capacity-efficient during its operation.

Expected to be in service in 2024, the passenger-vehicle ferry will be a true hybrid vessel with the ability to operate using a diesel-electric system, a zero-emissions, fully battery-powered system, or a combination of those options. The vessel, which will hold up to 599 passengers and 15 vehicles, will replace an existing diesel-powered ferry, resulting in a reduction of 800 tons of carbon dioxide each year.



The project collaboration among Crowley, Senesco Marine, Elliott Bay Design Group and Casco Bay Lines reflects Crowley’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact, as well as its customers’, through sustainable innovation across all scopes — including its value chain — as highlighted by its inaugural sustainability report.



In addition to designing the eWolf, the first all-electric U.S. tugboat now under construction, Crowley will leverage its industry-leading know-how of design innovation, construction management and operation of hybrid tugboats as well as lower emissions marine solutions such as LNG ships.



Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.9 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport.