2022 August 17 09:38

Delo Group acquired Sakhalin Shipping Company

On August 15, 2022, Delo Group closed the deal to acquire a controlling stake in Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), according to the Group’s statement with no value of the transaction disclosed.

Sakhalin Shipping Company is one of the largest cargo carriers in the Far East. Sakhalin Shipping Company is one of the largest cargo carriers in the Far East. SASCO has 13 sea vessels - a container vessels, dry cargo vessels, ferries. All SASCO vessels are under technical supervision of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. They sail under the Russian flag and have an ice-class.

The acquisition of SASCO is a part of the Group's strategy aimed at creating a multimodal operator with a full-fledged maritime component.

SASCO resources and competences can also be implemented for logistics projects on the Northern Sea Route as part of the NSR development program, which was approved by the Government in August. One of the main program providers is the ROSATOM State Corporation that owns 49% of the Delo Group.

The importance of SASCO for the entire Far Eastern region will be considered, so the integration of the shipping company into the Group will be organized according to all factors, including the interests of employees and all residents of a region. Special attention in this work will be paid to the organization of efficient and uninterrupted “northern delivery ”.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.

SASCO (Sakhalin Shipping Company, a joint stock company) is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies. SASCO performs two thirds of all Russian domestic sea carriages.

