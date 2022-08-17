2022 August 17 09:17

Crude oil futures rise after a fall at the previous session

Oil prices rose by 1.05%-1.14%

On 17 August 2022, 08:52 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 1.05% hihger at $93.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery rose by 1.14% to $87.52 a barrel.

Global oil prices are rising this morning after a fall to their half-year low. Traders continue weighing the prospects for increasing Iranian crude exports.