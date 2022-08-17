  • Home
    Crude oil futures rise after a fall at the previous session

    Oil prices rose by 1.05%-1.14%

    On 17 August 2022, 08:52 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 1.05% hihger at $93.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery rose by 1.14% to $87.52 a barrel.

    Global oil prices are rising this morning after a fall to their half-year low. Traders continue weighing the prospects for increasing Iranian crude exports.

2022 August 17

18:07 Steerprop to supply a complete propulsion package for first-of-its-kind Wind Installation Vessel
17:31 Svitzer brazil strengthens fleet with two newbuilds
17:23 SFL Corporation agrees to acquire four Suezmax tankers in combination with long term charters
17:12 TransContainer obtains 58.51% of SASCO stake
17:09 SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers to power world’s first hydrogen tug
16:47 Traffic along Rhine further hindered after vessel's engine failure - Reuters
16:14 Iranian company Khazar Sea Shipping Lines launches regular Caspian services between Iran and Russia
15:56 New E-Flexer ferry Stena Estelle takes up operation on 4 September
15:35 SCZONE signs MoU with Toyota Tsusho for infrastructure projects
14:55 Port of Hamburg's total throughput up 0.9 percent to 4.4 million TEU in H1 2022
14:35 Saudi Ports register 16% growth in cargo volumes in July 2022
14:25 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 7M’2022 climbed by 0.1% YoY
13:13 RUSCON launched multimodal service between Japan and Kazakhstan
12:41 DFDS reports strong Q2 results and upgrads its outlook for the full year
12:11 Philippine Ports Authority net income up 9% in 1H 2022
11:42 New floating production unit delivered to ABS Class
11:26 NYK Tokyo Container Terminal starts operations of four transfer cranes
10:58 Global Ports Holding signs 30-year concession agreement for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico
10:09 Port of Long Beach releases the Deep Draft Navigation Integrated Feasibility Report
09:41 Crowley secures subcontract for hybrid-electric ferry
09:38 Delo Group acquired Sakhalin Shipping Company
09:17 Crude oil futures rise after a fall at the previous session
08:55 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm downward trend on Aug 17

2022 August 16

18:11 Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker officially received the status of a passenger ship
17:55 Sailing ship Mir takes on board second shift of cadets this year
17:36 Wan Hai Lines acquired four 3,000 TEU containerships from CSBC Corporation
17:06 Gulf Navigation seals refinancing deal for 5 petrochemical tankers
16:42 ABP appoints the lead for Port Talbot Transformation Programme
16:23 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 7M’2022 fell by 8.6% YoY
16:04 More than 500 workers of the port of Liverpool to strike over an ‘inadequate’ pay offer - Unite
15:38 Port of Singapore throughput in 7M’2022 fell by 3.7% to 339.1 million tonnes
15:14 Reefer container freight rates stabilise but to outpace dry box pricing - Drewry
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk to adopt Viking’s HydroPen container firefighting system
14:49 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-July 2022 rose by 8.4% YoY
14:30 Suez Canal Authority and Maersk sign bilateral cooperation agreement
14:20 GoodFuels’ Asia-Pacific branch starts sustainable biofuel deliveries with NYK as first client
14:03 Paxocean, Hong Lam Marine and Bureau Veritas sign Mou to develop ammonia bunker vessel design
13:31 Korea’s automobile exports top US$5bn in July - BusinessKorea
13:02 Ship travel passenger numbers in Helsinki late summer up to 80% of pre-COVID levels
12:38 Equinor extends contracts for AHTS’s in Norway and Brazil
12:37 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port included into China’s list of Russian fishery products suppliers
12:01 Maersk and Castlery sign multi-year global logistics and fulfilment agreement
11:48 IAA PortNews to hold discussion on fish ports development and fish delivery logistics at Seafood Expo Russia
11:30 Steerprop to supply a complete propulsion package for first-of-its- kind wind installation vessel
11:01 Kalmar and Tropical Shipping strengthen long-term relationship with new order for straddle carriers
10:20 Eneti announces sale of shareholding in Scorpio Tankers
10:09 Ocean Network Express connects to CargoWise to enable automatic digital rate transfer
09:37 Freeport of Riga increased its cargo turnover in 7M’22 by 13.1% YoY
09:18 MABUX: Downward trend returns back to Global bunker market on Aug 16
09:14 Crude oil futures continue decreasing after a fall due to reduction of demand in China
09:13 Furetank and Algoma establish joint venture to construct four climate friendly dual-fuel product tankers

2022 August 15

18:26 Fujian MSA and Fishing Authorities announce the 1st batch of hgh risk warning areas of collision between merchant ships and fishing boats
18:06 Port digitisation project at APM Terminals Liberia set to improve efficiency and ease of doing business
17:55 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port to convert one of its berth into container storage yard
17:26 King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam breaks container throughput record in June
17:06 Keppel O&M wins US$2.9bn newbuild FPSO P-80 contract from Petrobras
16:41 Zero-carbon fuel readiness on the rise but challenges remain - LR
16:20 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 7M’2022 fell by 4.3% to 8.65 million TEU
16:01 De-Kastri port to handle four ships loaded with oversize cargo for Amur Gas Chemical Complex in 2022
15:23 TECO2030 receives BWTS order