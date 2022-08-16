2022 August 16 18:11

Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker officially received the status of a passenger ship

Now the vessel can be used for Arctic cruises, including trips to the North Pole

The diesel-electric icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin of the FSUE "Rosmorport" received the Passenger ship characteristic in its class notation. Now the vessel can be used for Arctic cruises, including trips to the North Pole, during the period free from statutory activities, according to Rosmorport.

The representatives of the FSUE "Rosmorport", together with industry representatives and the crew of the icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin preliminarily carried out a set of works on modernization.

The icebreaker's modernization project was implemented by professionals of the St. Petersburg Design and Engineering Office of "Energy Efficiency" LLC.

The main work was aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers in accordance with the requirements of the rules of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and international conventions for vessels with the Passenger ship characteristic in their class notation.

In total, the vessel will be able to accommodate about 90 tourists.

The Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker has a total capacity of 34.8 MW, an Icebreaker8 ice class, it is capable of performing icebreaking operations in ice thickness up to 3 meters and a speed of up to 17.8 knots in clear water. The autonomy of the vessel is up to 60 days.

The multifunctional icebreaker is capable of providing icebreaker assistance, participating in research expeditions, receiving helicopters, transporting supplies and containers, it is equipped with laboratories for scientific research, a dynamic stationing system and comfortable living conditions for passengers.

During the ice trials in May 2022 the icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin proved its ability to move incessantly in a continuous field ice up to 2 m thick, as well as perform icebreaking operations with an ice thickness of up to 3 m.