Port of Singapore bunker sales in 7M’2022 fell by 8.6% YoY

LSFO 380 made the bulk of sales

In January-July 2022, bunker sales at the port of Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the South-East Asia, fell by 8.6%, year-on-year, to 27 million tonnes.



According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 fell by 10% to 13.2 million tonnes, MFO 380 sales remained flat at 7 million tonnes, LSFO 100 fell by 5% to 3.37 million tonnes, LSMGO fell by 2.4% to 2.1 million tonnes, LSFO 180 fell 2 times to 650 thousand tonnes, MGO fell 3.3 times to 68.4 thousand tonnes.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 50 million tonnes (+0.3%, year-on-year), including 0.05 million tonnes of LNG.

