2022 August 16 14:49

Port of Helsinki throughput in January-July 2022 rose by 8.4% YoY

The port’s container throughput rose by 0.4%



In January-July 2022, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 8.94 million tonnes of cargo (+8.4%, year-on-year), the port's statistics says. According to the statement, handling of unitized cargo rose by 7.2% to 7.5 million tonnes, bulk cargo rose by 9.8% to 800.7 thousand tonnes, container traffic climbed by 0.4% to 282,660 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers rose by 9.4% to 411,380 units.

In the reported period, passenger traffic rose by 203.1% to 4.46 million people.

The number of ship calls rose by 8.6% to 4,404 calls.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.