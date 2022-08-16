  • Home
  • News
  • A.P. Moller - Maersk to adopt Viking’s HydroPen container firefighting system
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 16 15:04

    A.P. Moller - Maersk to adopt Viking’s HydroPen container firefighting system

    One of the world’s leading shipping companies A.P. Moller - Maersk has opted for full-scale implementation of the unique and proven HydroPen™ system, designed for direct firefighting in stacked shipping containers onboard commercial vessels, according to the company's release.

    The contract represents the single largest HydroPen order for VIKING Life-Saving Equipment - and will see systems delivered for the entire fleet of A.P. Moller - Maersk owned vessels.  The HydroPen is unique in the sense that it is driven purely by water pressure through an attached deck fire hose. When water pressure is activated, a turbine will drive the HydroPen™ drilling unit until it penetrates the container door, whereupon the system will spray water into the container to extinguish the fire directly at the source.

    In the case of a fire at height in the container stack, the HydroPen system can be deployed using a telescopic device. Beyond water, the system is compatible with foam or even CO2. Also, it is intuitive to use and requires only a minimum of training and maintenance. 

    Besides the system itself, the flexibility to train crew onboard ship or online is attractive to ‘top-tier’ customers, with digital training offered through the VIKING Safety Academy platform. The online HydroPen™ training option has obtained special praise from a panel of judges which chose the solution as the TT Club’s ‘Innovation in Safety’ award winner earlier this year. 

    Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S is a global leader in maritime, offshore and fire safety solutions. VIKING’s products protect passengers and crew on many of the world’s largest cruise liners and cargo ships.

Другие новости по темам: Viking, Maersk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 16

18:11 Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker officially received the status of a passenger ship
17:55 Sailing ship Mir takes on board second shift of cadets this year
17:36 Wan Hai Lines acquired four 3,000 TEU containerships from CSBC Corporation
17:06 Gulf Navigation seals refinancing deal for 5 petrochemical tankers
16:42 ABP appoints the lead for Port Talbot Transformation Programme
16:23 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 7M’2022 fell by 8.6% YoY
16:04 More than 500 workers of the port of Liverpool to strike over an ‘inadequate’ pay offer - Unite
15:38 Port of Singapore throughput in 7M’2022 fell by 3.7% to 339.1 million tonnes
15:14 Reefer container freight rates stabilise but to outpace dry box pricing - Drewry
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk to adopt Viking’s HydroPen container firefighting system
14:49 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-July 2022 rose by 8.4% YoY
14:30 Suez Canal Authority and Maersk sign bilateral cooperation agreement
14:20 GoodFuels’ Asia-Pacific branch starts sustainable biofuel deliveries with NYK as first client
14:03 Paxocean, Hong Lam Marine and Bureau Veritas sign Mou to develop ammonia bunker vessel design
13:31 Korea’s automobile exports top US$5bn in July - BusinessKorea
13:02 Ship travel passenger numbers in Helsinki late summer up to 80% of pre-COVID levels
12:38 Equinor extends contracts for AHTS’s in Norway and Brazil
12:37 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port included into China’s list of Russian fishery products suppliers
12:01 Maersk and Castlery sign multi-year global logistics and fulfilment agreement
11:48 IAA PortNews to hold discussion on fish ports development and fish delivery logistics at Seafood Expo Russia
11:30 Steerprop to supply a complete propulsion package for first-of-its- kind wind installation vessel
11:01 Kalmar and Tropical Shipping strengthen long-term relationship with new order for straddle carriers
10:20 Eneti announces sale of shareholding in Scorpio Tankers
10:09 Ocean Network Express connects to CargoWise to enable automatic digital rate transfer
09:37 Freeport of Riga increased its cargo turnover in 7M’22 by 13.1% YoY
09:18 MABUX: Downward trend returns back to Global bunker market on Aug 16
09:14 Crude oil futures continue decreasing after a fall due to reduction of demand in China
09:13 Furetank and Algoma establish joint venture to construct four climate friendly dual-fuel product tankers

2022 August 15

18:26 Fujian MSA and Fishing Authorities announce the 1st batch of hgh risk warning areas of collision between merchant ships and fishing boats
18:06 Port digitisation project at APM Terminals Liberia set to improve efficiency and ease of doing business
17:55 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port to convert one of its berth into container storage yard
17:26 King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam breaks container throughput record in June
17:06 Keppel O&M wins US$2.9bn newbuild FPSO P-80 contract from Petrobras
16:41 Zero-carbon fuel readiness on the rise but challenges remain - LR
16:20 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 7M’2022 fell by 4.3% to 8.65 million TEU
16:01 De-Kastri port to handle four ships loaded with oversize cargo for Amur Gas Chemical Complex in 2022
15:23 TECO2030 receives BWTS order
15:02 Greenpeace activists target Oldendorff vessel as part of ‘No new gas’ protest
14:23 Fishing vessel sinks off San Juan Island, oil sinks - U.S. Coast Guard
14:03 ZeroLab by Klaveness and South32 complete shipping emissions analysis
13:35 Nordic Engineering and Information & Analytical Center of State Commission for Arctic Development sign cooperation agreement
13:13 The Lower Parana Coast Guards revises speed regulations on Parana river
12:41 Alfa Laval FCM Methanol chosen as the fuel supply system for six methanol-fuelled container vessels
12:12 AMSA provides aerial support for catamaran
11:42 ONE adds Mombasa port call to MIM service
11:36 FESCO’s foreign trade cargo turnover via Far East ports rose by 19% to 131,000 TEU in H1’22
11:19 DEME’s next-generation vessel ‘Orion’ successfully installs the Fécamp offshore substation jacket and topside
10:49 Port of Tanjung Pelepas becomes first container terminal in Malaysia to surpass 1 mln TEUs a month
10:24 Waleid Gamal Eldien appointed as Chairman for Suez Canal Economic Zone
09:45 Far East Shipping Company (FESCO) reports 6-fold surge of its RAS net profit
09:17 Crude oil futures decrease with U.S. attempts to cap Russian oil prices
08:44 MABUX: Global bunker prices may change irregularly on Aug 15

2022 August 14

14:51 DEME’S next-generation vessel "Orion" successfully installs the Fécamp offshore sustation jacket and topside
13:18 USCG awards contract to expand East Tongue Point facilities
12:46 Diana Shipping announces the acquisition of nine Ultramax dry bulk vessels from Sea Trade Holdings Inc.
09:47 Shell completes acquisition of renewables platform Sprng Energy group

2022 August 13

14:17 Golden Energy Offshore Services secures long-term contract in Caribbean
12:01 PortsToronto renews commitment to green electricity by renewing agreement with Bullfrog Power for all operations including Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport
10:26 Hapag-Lloyd updates the Rhine River low water surcharge

2022 August 12

18:27 OKEE Maritime to enhance environmental performance with StormGeo's CII Solution