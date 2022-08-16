2022 August 16 15:04

A.P. Moller - Maersk to adopt Viking’s HydroPen container firefighting system

One of the world’s leading shipping companies A.P. Moller - Maersk has opted for full-scale implementation of the unique and proven HydroPen™ system, designed for direct firefighting in stacked shipping containers onboard commercial vessels, according to the company's release.

The contract represents the single largest HydroPen order for VIKING Life-Saving Equipment - and will see systems delivered for the entire fleet of A.P. Moller - Maersk owned vessels. The HydroPen is unique in the sense that it is driven purely by water pressure through an attached deck fire hose. When water pressure is activated, a turbine will drive the HydroPen™ drilling unit until it penetrates the container door, whereupon the system will spray water into the container to extinguish the fire directly at the source.

In the case of a fire at height in the container stack, the HydroPen system can be deployed using a telescopic device. Beyond water, the system is compatible with foam or even CO2. Also, it is intuitive to use and requires only a minimum of training and maintenance.

Besides the system itself, the flexibility to train crew onboard ship or online is attractive to ‘top-tier’ customers, with digital training offered through the VIKING Safety Academy platform. The online HydroPen™ training option has obtained special praise from a panel of judges which chose the solution as the TT Club’s ‘Innovation in Safety’ award winner earlier this year.

Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S is a global leader in maritime, offshore and fire safety solutions. VIKING’s products protect passengers and crew on many of the world’s largest cruise liners and cargo ships.