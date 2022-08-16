2022 August 16 14:20

GoodFuels’ Asia-Pacific branch starts sustainable biofuel deliveries with NYK as first client

GoodFuels, one of the leading biofuels pioneers for the global transport industry, has successfully supplied sustainable marine biofuel to NYK’s bulk carrier MV Frontier Explorer, in the first such delivery to a major maritime client since the company opened its Singapore office, according to the company's release.

MV Frontier Explorer was refuelled with biofuel in a blend with VLSFO during its port call to Singapore on 5 July, en route from Australia to India.

The delivery was the first to be managed under GoodFuels’ partnership with ITOCHU, which was announced in May. ITOCHU was responsible for logistics, blending and distribution of the biofuel blend, whilst GoodFuels handled sourcing, technical expertise, and sales, including working closely with NYK’s technical and commercial team. GoodFuels also worked with a licensed bunker supplier to carry out the bunkering.



The bunkering comes as a significant milestone for GoodFuels, with the organisation quick off the mark in Asia Pacific to respond to growing demand for low carbon marine fuels. It proves the resilience and robustness of GoodFuels’ recently created biofuel supply chain in Singapore, positioning the company to supply its clients in multiple locations and accept more orders for sustainable marine biofuel in the near future.

It also marks the next evolution in GoodFuels’ growing relationship with NYK. GoodFuels first supplied an NYK-owned vessel with biofuel in January 2019 in Rotterdam.



GoodFuels’ partnership with ITOCHU, which saw the companies agree to cooperate on providing access to sustainable marine biofuels in all Singaporean territorial waters, waterways, and harbours, will also see both organisations work together to scale up supply of sustainable marine biofuel in Asia Pacific by identifying potential feedstocks.



All the types of feedstocks that GoodFuels uses to produce its biofuels are assessed by an independent sustainability board to validate their sustainability credentials. To ensure that feedstocks are 100% waste or residues and cannot be used for food and feed, all GoodFuels’ biofuels gain International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC).