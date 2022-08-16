  • Home
  Paxocean, Hong Lam Marine and Bureau Veritas sign Mou to develop ammonia bunker vessel design
  2022 August 16

    Paxocean, Hong Lam Marine and Bureau Veritas sign Mou to develop ammonia bunker vessel design

    PaxOcean Engineering Pte. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Singapore-based bunker vessel operator Hong Lam Marine and classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) to jointly develop an ammonia bunker vessel design, according to PaxOcean's release.

    With the signing of this MOU, PaxOcean will focus on developing designs for ammonia-fueled and ammonia bunkering vessels, leveraging its deep technological capabilities and expertise.

    Bureau Veritas will verify compliance with the most applicable and up-to-date rules, particularly those related to the handling of ammonia, drawing on BV’s expertise in ammonia carriage and operations, and previous technical studies on ammonia as a fuel.

    Hong Lam Marine’s role is to provide input specific to operational data, and to support and validate the suitability of the ship design for commercial operations. The MOU will foster innovation in smart and autonomous ship technologies,and support the use of green ammonia as a sustainable fuel to help decarbonise global shipping.

    A subsidiary of Kuok Singapore Limited, PaxOcean owns and operates five shipyards located in Singapore, China and Indonesia.

    Incorporated in Singapore in 1981, Hong Lam Marine is one of the most established and leading Owner-Operators of bunker tankers in Singapore.

    Bureau Veritas is a one of the world leaders in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 80,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe.

