2022 August 16 16:42

ABP appoints the lead for Port Talbot Transformation Programme

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has appointed Graeme Power-Hosking as the lead for the Port Talbot Transformation Programme, according to the company's release.

Experienced in the development, design and delivery of complex airport and transport infrastructure projects, Graeme’s previous roles include working on the recent UK Government Port Infrastructure Fund, London Gatwick Airport’s North Terminal, London Heathrow Airport’s West Expansion DCO, the Metronet LUL upgrade and a range of projects in the Middle East, Europe and North America. Graeme will bring strategic and structured programme leadership to the many facets of ABP’s transformation plans for Port Talbot.



Graeme will take up his role on 8th September 2022.