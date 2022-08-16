2022 August 16 12:37

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port included into China’s list of Russian fishery products suppliers

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC says it has passed registration and entered the list of Russian suppliers of fishery products to China. Registration number is RU-025/UZ237709.

According to earlier statements, year-to-date exports of fish products from the Primorsky Territory and the Sakhalin Region exceeded 786,332 tonnes.

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC is one of the leading ports in Russia’s Far East able to handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo per year including more than 200,000 TEUs. It is located on the southern coast of the nonfreezing Zolotoi Rog Bay. The quay line of 10 berths which is 2,020 m long, 10 km of railway lines and 3 locomotives enable the company to handle 71 wagons per day.

In 2021, Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 507 thousand tonnes of fish cargo including 181 thousand tonnes of containerized cargo. Exports totaled 114 thousand tonnes of fish products in containers.