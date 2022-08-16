2022 August 16 12:38

Equinor extends contracts for AHTS’s in Norway and Brazil

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced that Equinor has declared an option to extend the contract for AHTS Normand Ferking with 1 more year to November 2023, according to the company's release.

Equinor has the option to extend the contract with further 1 year thereafter. Normand Ferking has been on contract with Equinor since 2007 and will continue to support their activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

In addition, AHTS Normand Topazio has been fixed to Enauta Energia S.A in Brazil.for 300 days firm plus 220 days of options.

Commencement of the contract is Q3-2022, and the vessel will support Enauta’s drilling and production activities at the “Atlanta Field” in the Santos Basin.