2022 August 16 11:01

Kalmar and Tropical Shipping strengthen long-term relationship with new order for straddle carriers

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply international cargo and logistics operator Tropical Shipping with three Kalmar diesel-electric straddle carriers. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2022 Q3 order intake, and the delivery of all units is scheduled to be completed in Q3 2023, according to the company's release.

Part of the Saltchuk family of companies, Tropical Shipping is a leader in quality, on-time transportation solutions. From Canada to South Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the company operates state-of-the-art facilities in selected seaside ports to meet the customers’ freight-shipping needs to and from the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Tropical Shipping operates a large fleet of Kalmar equipment including straddle carriers, reachstackers and terminal tractors.

The Kalmar Straddle Carrier is powered by a diesel-electric driveline and offers high performance, excellent fuel efficiency and low noise as well as complying with the latest exhaust emission regulations.

One of the new straddle carriers will be a special width unit specifically dedicated to rail operations. In 2020, the Port of Palm Beach received a federal port infrastructure development grant to improve the intermodal capacity. This Kalmar Straddle Carrier will be an integral piece of equipment to help double the rail output capacity at the on-dock rail facility.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution.