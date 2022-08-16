2022 August 16 10:20

Eneti announces sale of shareholding in Scorpio Tankers

Eneti Inc. sold its entire holding of 2,155,140 common shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc., a related party, for gross proceeds of approximately $83.3 million ($38.65 per share). As part of the transaction, Scorpio Tankers Inc. purchased approximately 1.3 million shares for approximately $50.0 million, according to the company's release.



Eneti Inc. is a provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NETI.