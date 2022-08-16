2022 August 16 10:09

Ocean Network Express connects to CargoWise to enable automatic digital rate transfer

Ocean Network Express (ONE), one of the world’s largest global ocean carriers, has gone live with automated digital transfer of contract rates and global tariffs capable of feeding WiseTech Global’s logistics execution platform, CargoWise, according to CargoWise's release.



The digital connection enables ONE to share fully digital, confidential contracted rates and published global tariff surcharges with customers using a standardized CargoWise rates structure and API, making it faster and easier to book a shipment. The rollout of fully digital, real-time feeds will be progressive and cover all major global trade lanes as it expands to other CargoWise customers and product family users.



Ocean Network Express (ONE) was incepted on July 7, 2017 following the liner service integrations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The new entity functions from its global headquarters in Singapore, supported by regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. ONE is the world’s seventh largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.51 million TEU. Operating more than 205 vessels, it offers an expeditious and a reliable international network of over 130 services to 120 countries and beyond. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.



WiseTech Global is a developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. The company's flagship platform, CargoWise, forms an integral link in the global supply chain.