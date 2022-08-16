-
2022 August 16 09:14
Crude oil futures continue decreasing after a fall due to reduction of demand in China
Oil prices fell by 0.7%-1%
On 16 August 2022, 08:51 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 1.00% lower at $94.15 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery fell by 0.7% to $88.78 a barrel.
Global oil prices continue decreasing this morning after a 3-pct fall at the previous session due to signals of weakening demand in China and expectation of Iranian fuel to return to the market.
