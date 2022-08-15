2022 August 15 17:55

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port to convert one of its berth into container storage yard

The decision is in line with the trend towards growing container turnover

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port says it will cease handling metal scrap at its Berth 49. The berth will be converted into a yard for storage of containers by the end of the year. That will let decrease negative impact on the environment and adjacent residential areas.

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC is one of the leading ports in Russia’s Far East able to handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo per year including more than 200,000 TEUs. It is located on the southern coast of the nonfreezing Zolotoi Rog Bay. The quay line of 10 berths which is 2,020 m long, 10 km of railway lines and 3 locomotives enable the company to handle 71 wagons per day.