2022 August 15 17:26

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam breaks container throughput record in June

The King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, managed and operated by Saudi Global Ports (SGP), has set a new container throughput record by handling 188,578 TEUs during June 2022, surpassing the previous record set in 2015 by 867 TEUs, according to Mawani's release.



The Dammam-based port had re-engineered its transshipment handling processes during 2021 alongside launching new transshipment services to connect with ports in the GCC and East Asia. These initiatives brought about a 142.72% growth in transshipments compared to the previous year.



The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is currently working on upgrading the 19 sq. km. port to offer world-class services across its 43 berths that are capable of receiving giant vessels and handling up to 105 million tons annually.



Connected by rail to Riyadh’s Dry Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam operates with state-of-the-art handling equipment which can process all kinds of cargo. It is also home to a container terminal, two general cargo terminals, ancillary terminals, and a ship repair yard that includes two floating docks capable of accommodating vessels up to 215 m long.​