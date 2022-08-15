2022 August 15 17:06

Keppel O&M wins US$2.9bn newbuild FPSO P-80 contract from Petrobras

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M)’s wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel Shipyard, has won an international tender from Brazil’s National Oil Company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A (Petrobras), for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of P-80, a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) for about US$2.9b., according to the company's release.

Scheduled for completion in 1H 2026, the P-80 is the second FPSO that Keppel O&M will be building for Petrobras for the Buzios field in Brazil. The first FPSO, P-78, is currently under construction by Keppel Shipyard. The P-80 is structured on progressive milestone payments and will be cash-flow neutral during its execution lifecycle. It would add over S$4bn to Keppel O&M’s orderbook.

The P-80 will be one of the largest floating production units in the world with a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), water injection capacity of 250,000 bpd, 12 million cubic metres of (Sm3/d) of gas processing per day and a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil. When completed, the P-80 will be on par with the largest oil producing platforms in Brazil.



Keppel O&M will harness its global network of yards, offices and partners to undertake the project execution. The design and engineering will be carried out through its centres in Singapore, Brazil, China and India. The fabrication of the topside modules which weigh about 47,000 metric tonnes (MT) in total will be spread across its facilities in Singapore, China and Brazil, with the integration and commissioning works to be completed in Singapore. Construction of the hull and accommodation will be carried out by CIMC Raffles in China. Keppel O&M will also undertake the final phase of offshore commissioning works when the FPSO arrives at the Buzios field.

Petrobras operates the world’s largest carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) programme. The P-80, along with the P-78 FPSO, will incorporate green features such as carbon capture and reinjection of carbon back into the reservoir where it is stored. Both FPSOs are designed to maximise carbon reinjection and minimise the need for gas flaring.

In addition to CCUS, the P-80 will also be outfitted with energy recovery systems for thermal energy, waste heat and gas, as well as seawater deaeration to reduce the consumption of fuel and the carbon emissions of the vessel.



Keppel O&M has delivered a significant number of projects for Brazil and Petrobras over the years, which includes FPSOs, production platforms, Floating Storage Regasification Units, drilling rigs and accommodation vessels, to support Brazil’s energy infrastructure. BrasFELS, Keppel O&M’s yard in Angra dos Reis, Brazil is currently also undertaking integration and fabrication work for two other FPSOs that will operate in the Sepia field and the Buzios field.



Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is one of the world leaders in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries.