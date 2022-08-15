2022 August 15 18:06

Port digitisation project at APM Terminals Liberia set to improve efficiency and ease of doing business

A Port Automation and Digitisation (PAD) project at the Free Port of Monrovia is set to significantly improve customers supply chain efficiency and ease of doing business through paperless customs clearance processes and more efficient terminal operations, according to APM Terminals's release. Over the past year the terminal already made significant inroads into digitisation, including online invoicing, issuing digital receipts based on data from real-time bank deposits, and online issue resolution.

After extensive consultations and engagements with stakeholders, the project, run jointly by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and APM Terminals Liberia will reaffirm the Free Port of Monrovia’s position as the gateway to the economy of Liberia and the Mano River Union.

This previously manual process of submitting declarations, payments and customs releases has already been reduced significantly through digitisation over the past year. With full-scale automation and digitisation, the process is expected to be accelerated even further, saving productive hours and bringing convenience to both Custom Brokers and customers.





