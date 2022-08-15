2022 August 15 18:26

Fujian MSA and Fishing Authorities announce the 1st batch of hgh risk warning areas of collision between merchant ships and fishing boats

In order to regulate the ships' navigation order in Fujian waters (including ports of Ningbo, Fuzhou, Quanzhou, Xiamen, Zhangzhou) and prevent from collisions between merchant ships and fishing boats, the Fujian MSA together with Fujian Ocean and Fishery Bureau announced the 1st batch of High Risk Warning Areas of Collision between Merchant ships and Fishing boats on 11Aug 2022, basing on AIS track data and analysis results of collisions between merchant ships and fishing boats along Fujian coast in the last ten years. The above warning covers 10 coastal areas.





