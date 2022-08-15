2022 August 15 15:23

TECO2030 receives BWTS order

TECO 2030 ASA has received an order for 1 TECO 2030 Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) powered by BIO-SEA from CMI Ship Management, for the ship M/V Ocean Diamond, worth approximately NOK 910 000.

This is the 6th BWTS system CMI orders from TECO2030’s team in Miami, USA. This confirms TECO2030's position in the market as a preferred BWTS partner and proves our capabilities to cooperate with clients around the world.

Ballasts are reservoirs used to stabilize ships according to their load. In order to prevent invasive species from travelling from one region to another, and possible health issues, a ship's ballast water needs to be treated before being discharged back to sea.