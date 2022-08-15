2022 August 15 14:03

ZeroLab by Klaveness and South32 complete shipping emissions analysis

ZeroLab by Klaveness and South32 have partnered to complete an analysis of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated through shipping, which contribute to South32’s reported Scope 3 emissions. The work aims to provide more accurate insights into shipping emissions to better inform decisions on how they can be addressed, according to the company's release.

The analysis tracked greenhouse gas emissions generated by the transport of freight through shipping with calculations based on satellite data, using actual vessel behaviour and sailing distance. This method improves accuracy when compared to the previous method, where calculations were based on spend associated with shipping procurement.

The data is then made available through an online dashboard powered by Klaveness Digital’s CargoValue solution, which includes information such as shipping related emissions per vessel, and the associated loading and discharge ports.

The next phase of the project will see ZeroLab and South32 establish an emissions baseline and review the data to explore potential opportunities to reduce emissions associated with the shipment of South32’s raw material inputs and products.



ZeroLab was established in 2021 and is dedicated to the development of new products and business models for decarbonization. Through internal and external partnerships, ZeroLab’s mission is to make decarbonization of seaborne supply chains a reality for cargo customers.