2022 August 15 15:02

Greenpeace activists target Oldendorff vessel as part of ‘No new gas’ protest

A group of Greenpeace activists blocked the freighter Emma Oldendorff at the German port of Brake, on Friday, August 12.

The ship was carrying pipelines slated for delivery to Western Australia for use in Woodside Energy’s Scarborough offshore gas project.

Around 20 activists in rubber dinghies blocked the freighter and painted the words “no new gas” on the side of the general cargo vessel.



The 430km pipeline for Woodside’s Scarborough project off the Western Australian coast would pass directly through the migratory route of humpback whales and the protected Montebello Marine Park – an important breeding ground for sea turtles, Greenpeace said.



Based on the data from Marine Traffic, the 2014-built general cargo vessel remains moored in Brake, Port of Kabil, Indonesia being her next destination.

German energy firms RWE and Uniper plan to purchase gas from Woodside commencing in 2025 and 2026 respectively.