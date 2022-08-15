2022 August 15 13:35

Nordic Engineering and Information & Analytical Center of State Commission for Arctic Development sign cooperation agreement

The parties are set to join hands when participating in research and practical projects

Nordic Engineering and Information and Analytical Center of the State Commission for Arctic Development have signed an agreement on cooperation in scientific and technical issues related to the development of Russia’s Arctic zone. The parties are set to join hands when participating in research and practical projects, says.

Nordic Engineering is one of the leaders in development of ship modernization designs. Over the recent two years the company has completed 6 concept designs, 3 detailed designs and 2 sets of design documentation.

On 2 August 2022, RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035. The plan includes over 150 activities including 16 port infrastructure facilities. Total financing nears RUB 1.8 trillion.

