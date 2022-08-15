2022 August 15 12:41

Alfa Laval FCM Methanol chosen as the fuel supply system for six methanol-fuelled container vessels

In this year’s largest methanol order to date, the Alfa Laval FCM Methanol will be the low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS) on six dual-fuel container vessels, according to the company's release. The system was chosen for both its real-life performance and its high design flexibility.



Alfa Laval will provide the methanol LFSS for six 1170 TEU container vessels ordered by Eastaway, a member of the X-Press Feeders Group. The new vessel series, to be built at Chinese shipyards Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd and New Dayang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, will have two-stroke MAN B&W ME-LGIM engines that can run on methanol as well as conventional fuels. The FCM Methanol deliveries will begin in June 2023.



Because methanol technology is a new element in shipbuilding, yards adopt different setups to suit their learning curve. Given the complexity and scope in this project, the yards have hired engineering companies to procure and integrate the methanol-related components. The FCM Methanol was selected due to its unique flexibility and Alfa Laval’s extensive methanol experience.



With mature technologies and reliable automation, the FCM Methanol safely supplies methanol within the flow rate, pressure, temperature, and filtration parameters specified by the engine maker. Because it can be adapted to any engine and vessel design, it enables turnkey LFSS deliveries for easy installation. Since 2015, the system has been chosen in nearly 20 methanol projects for more than 10 large shipping companies.



Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.