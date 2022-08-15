2022 August 15 11:36

FESCO’s foreign trade cargo turnover via Far East ports rose by 19% to 131,000 TEU in H1’22

In the first half of 2022, FESCO Transportation Group increased foreign trade cargo transportation via the Far East ports by 19%, year-on-year, from 110,000 to 131,000 TEU, according to the Group’s press center.

“In the first half of the year FESCO managed to show good results of its foreign trade services. Exports from the Far East ports of Russia to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region rose by 21%, while imports increased by 18%,” comments German Maslov, Vice-President, Linear & Logistics Division of FESCO.

The growth was demonstrated by the following services: FESCO China Express (FCXP), FESCO Korea Express (FKXP), Japan Trans Siberia Line (JTSL). The increase was particularly driven by the launching of FESCO Vietnam Direct Line (FVDL) in May 2022. As of the beginning of August, FESCO ships involved in the new service made four voyages and transported 2,050 TEU of export cargo and 2,200 TEU of import cargo.

In 2022–2023, FESCO will continue developing foreign trade lines through launching of new services and increasing the capacity on both traditional routes (China, Korea, Japan, Turkey) and new ones (Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Taiwan and other countries of South-East Asia).

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 9,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 21 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.