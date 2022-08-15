-
AMSA provides aerial support for catamaran
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) was contacted about 9am (AEST) on Wednesday 10 August by a 24m commercial catamaran, with four people on board, which was approximately 140km west-south-west of Torres Strait, according to AMSA's release.
The vessel had experienced significant flooding of one hull compartment and requested assistance.
AMSA's Cairns-based Challenger rescue aircraft was tasked to drop search and rescue stores, including two pumps, extra fuel and a satellite phone. All dropped equipment was recovered which enabled the vessel to safely proceed to Thursday Island in Torres Strait.
Thursday Island Water Police were on standby to assist if required.
