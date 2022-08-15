2022 August 15 11:42

ONE adds Mombasa port call to MIM service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) added a Mombasa (Kenya) port call to its’ MIM service, according to the company's release. This additional call will provide a direct connection between the Middle East, India and Kenya.

The service name has been changed to Maputo/Mombasa India Middle East service (Service code MIM remains unchanged) to reflect the added port call and will begin from the Westbound sailing arriving at Jebel Ali on 9th September 2022 and the Eastbound sailing from Mombasa on 20th September 2022.

The MIM service new rotation is as follows: Jebel Ali – Mundra – Mombasa - Maputo – Jebel Ali (Bi-weekly frequency)

The addition of Mombasa to ONE’s MIM service will enhance ONE’s global network providing greater flexibility for ONE’s customers.