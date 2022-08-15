2022 August 15 09:45

Far East Shipping Company (FESCO) reports 6-fold surge of its RAS net profit

FESCO’s revenue surged 2.1 times

In the first half of 2022, net profit of Far East Shipping Company (FESCO), parent company of FESCO Transportation Group, calculated under Russian Accounting Standards surged 6-fold, year-on-year, and totaled RUB 3.36 billion, according to the company’s report.

FESCO’s revenue surged 2.1 times, from RUB 1.88 billion to RUB 4 billion.

Far East Shipping Company (FESCO) is a parent company of FESCO Transportation Group, one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 9,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 21 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.