2022 August 15 09:17

Crude oil futures decrease with U.S. attempts to cap Russian oil prices

Oil prices fell by 1.01%-1.03%

On 15 August 2022, 09:02 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 1.01% lower at $97.1 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery fell by 1.03% to $91.14 a barrel.

Global oil prices are decreasing with to U.S. attempts to cap Russian oil prices and readiness of Saudi Aramco to build up output if necessary.