2022 August 15 08:44

MABUX: Global bunker prices may change irregularly on Aug 15

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated upward changes on Aug 12:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 632.30 (+8.54)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 866.79 (+8.42)

MGO - USD/MT – 1158.26 (+10.13)



As of Aug 12, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade remained undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $31 (minus $42 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $65 (minus $72 the day before), in Fujairah - by minus $83 (minus $82 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overvalued -by plus $40 (plus $50 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in half of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the undercharge level declined by 11 points on Aug 12.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, remained overcharged on Aug 12 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam by plus $46 (plus $44 the day before), in Singapore by plus $71 (plus $81 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $132 (plus $143 the day before), in Houston - plus $36 (plus $63 the day before). MDI for VLSFO decreased in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston, where the overcharge level decreased by 27 points on Aug 12.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overvalued in three out of four selected ports on Aug.12: in Rotterdam – by plus $3 (plus $19 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $242 (no change) and in Houston - by plus $25 (plus $26 the day before). This fuel grade remained undercharged in Singapore - by minus $38 (minus $18 the day before). MDI index for MGO declined in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the undercharge level increased by 20 points.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today. The price for 380 HSFO may decrease by 6-12 USD/MT, the price for VLSFO may fall by 10-15 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 15-20 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com