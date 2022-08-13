2022 August 13 12:01

PortsToronto renews commitment to green electricity by renewing agreement with Bullfrog Power for all operations including Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

PortsToronto announced that it has renewed its agreement with Bullfrog Power® Canada to power all of its operations – including Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport – with green energy. The new agreement runs until July 31, 2026.



Since 2010, PortsToronto has reduced its environmental footprint by choosing 100 per cent green energy to power all of its operations with clean, renewable electricity – the only port authority and airport in Canada to do so. Through PortsToronto’s agreement with Bullfrog Power, generators inject renewable electricity back into the grid on its behalf, matching the amount of electricity used by PortsToronto’s operations.



A point of pride among PortsToronto sustainability achievements in recent years is the conversion of the Marilyn Bell I ferry at Billy Bishop Airport – the first completely electric, lithium-ion ferry in Canada. The zero-emission vessel, along with all operations at the airport, is powered by 100 per cent renewable wind and solar energy through our partnership with Bullfrog Power. By choosing green electricity and making significant investments in order to reduce our direct emissions, PortsToronto is modelling sustainable business practices and helping to shape a better, cleaner future for wildlife and the people that live, work and play along Toronto’s shores and beyond.



“PortsToronto’s partnership with Bullfrog Power has kept Scope 2 emissions for Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, the marine Port of Toronto and the Outer Harbour Marina at zero for more than a decade,” said Chris Sawicki, PortsToronto Vice President of Infrastructure, Planning and Environment. “We are proud to be among the largest green energy purchasers in the country and part of a growing movement to help Canada transition to a low-carbon energy grid.”



“The momentum created by early adopters like PortsToronto – a Bullfrog Power customer since 2010 – is reshaping Canada’s energy landscape for the better,” said Suha Jethalal, President, Bullfrog Power. “PortsToronto continues to be among the largest green energy purchasers in the country by bullfrogpowering all of their facilities and operations, including the airport’s 853-foot pedestrian tunnel, connecting buildings, and the newly retrofitted Marilyn Bell I ferry. Congratulations to PortsToronto on reducing their carbon footprint by 29,000 tonnes and continuing to a leader in sustainable business practices.”



About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto that includes businesses in a variety of sectors including marine shipping, cargo services, media production and passenger cruises. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $12 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a board with representation from all three levels of government.



About Bullfrog Power

Bullfrog Power, Canada’s leading green energy provider, offers renewable energy solutions that enable individuals and businesses to reduce their environmental impact, support the development of green energy projects in Canada and help create a cleaner, healthier world. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power meets higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Thousands of individuals and businesses in Canada are doing their part to address climate change and air pollution by choosing green energy with Bullfrog Power.