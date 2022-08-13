-
2022 August 13 10:26
Hapag-Lloyd updates the Rhine River low water surcharge
The low water levels at the Rhine River are affecting barge transports due to the draft restrictions. Therefore, a low water pass-through surcharge will be in place for import and export cargo.
2022 low water surcharge <81CM (Euro)
Kaub levels
2022 low water surcharge <181CM (Euro)
Duisburg-Ruhrort levels
2022 low water surcharge <31 CM (Euro)
Emmerich levels
