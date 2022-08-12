-
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in 7M’2022 declined by 0.2% YoY to 482 million tonnes
- Can Russian foreign trade cargo be redirected from the Baltics to the domestic ports in full?
- Geoizol wins tender for construction of infrastructure at Pionersky passenger terminal
- Putin confirms plans to develop railway approaches to the Caspian ports and the Azov-Black Sea Basin
- Nonius Engineering succeeds in phasing out of imported equipment in dredging segment
- POT presents optimization model for oil terminal logistics
- Reconstruction of Volkhov lock in the Leningrad Region estimated at RUB 2.7 billion
- 250-meter long floating berth to be built by Salekhard river port
- VSC to expand railway capacity for unloading operations at two berths
- Water area of Ust-Luga port’s southern district put into operation
- Rosatom exercised option to purchase share in Delo Group and increased its stake to 49%
- Hydrographic Company has driven 5,000 piles to build ice protection facilities at Utrenny terminal
Shipping and Logistics
- Ferry service opens between Vladivostok and Korean port of Donghae on August 9
- VSC commences handling new regular container service operated by SITC to S. Korea, China and Vietnam
- Loading on Russian Railways’s Far East Branch rose by 6.6% to 39.8 million tonnes in 7M’22
- Russian Railways boosts loading of cargo bound for Azov-Black Sea Basin by 2.5%
- 22 ships can replace transit to Kaliningrad by land, according to the region Governor
- Transport congestion in Vanino can be solved by redirection of cargo to Vladivostok
- Three new barges delivered cargo for construction of Amur Gas Chemical Complex
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Completion of ferry for Vanino-Kholmsk line can be postponed to 2023
- Rechvodput counts on having 115 industrial ships built for inland water ways by 2030
- Nefteflot delivers first two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 for IWW basins
- Freight and passenger ferry between Far East ports to be put into service in 2023
- Comprehensive ship repair modernization plan to be developed for Kamchatka
- YuzhNIIMF considers it impossible to ensure breakthrough growth in shipbuilding amid current conditions
