  • 2022 August 12 16:31

    Russian Railways boosts loading of cargo bound for Azov-Black Sea Basin by 2.5% in 7M’22

    Image source: Russian Railways’Telegram channel
    Coal loading rose by 25%

    In January-July 2022, Russian Railways’ loading of cargo bound for Azov-Black Sea Basin rose by 2.5%, year-on-year to 54.6 million tonnes, according to the company’s Telegram channel.

    In the reported period, coal loading rose by 25% to 20.9 million tonnes; ore – by 10.3% to 2.5 million tonnes; chemicals – to 15.1% to 0.3 million tonnes; liquid oil cargo ‒ by 0.1% to 16.1 million tonnes.

    According to earlier reports, throughput of the Azov-Black Sea Basin ports totaled 147.6 million tonnes in 7M’22, up 0.3%, year-on-year. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 64.3 million tonnes (+1.2%), liquid bulk cargo – 83.3 million tonnes (-0.5%).

    Exodus from the Baltics: redirection of Russian cargo from the neighboring Baltic ports

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 7M'2022 declined by 0.2% YoY

