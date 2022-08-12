2022 August 12 14:58

Three new barges delivered cargo for construction of Amur Gas Chemical Complex

Image source: Telegram channel of Amur GCC



On 11 August 2022, two Chinese river-going pusher-tugs delivered three new barges with 41 containers and 1,200 tonnes of pipeline fittings for construction of Amur Gas Chemical Complex (Amur GCC of SIBUR Holding) as well as 29 units of specialized equipment to the port of Blagoveshchensk, according to the post of Amur GCC on its Telegram channel.

The barges were built in China under the order of Heihe Port Authority. According to the statement, those are the largest cargo barges operating on the Amur river.

160 oversize and heavy cargo units as well as equipment for pyrolysis plant is to be delivered to the construction site in the navigation season of 2022.

The Amur Gas Processing Plant (Amur GPP) of Gazprom and the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (Amur GCC, a joint project of SIBUR and Sinopec) are under construction near the town of Svobodny in the Amur Region. Amur GCC will have a capacity of 2.7 mtpa. The Amur GCC project will produce polyethylene and polypropylene with the total production capacity of 2.7 MTPA – the feedstock of the project is to be sourced by Gazprom Amur Gas Processing Plant (GPP).

Equipment and materials is delivered to the construction site by water transport with transshipment of cargo onto ATB units in Far East seaports. 11.8 thousand tonnes of equipment was delivered in 2021. Five ships were involved for the delivery of oversize and heavy cargo units.