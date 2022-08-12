2022 August 12 15:30

ZIM invested $5.5 million in provider of asset and fleet visibility solutions

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today the completion of a Series A financing round in Hoopo Systems Ltd., a provider of cutting-edge tracking solutions for unpowered assets, in which ZIM participated. ZIM invested $5.5 million in Hoopo, alongside both existing and new financial investors.



Hoopo is a leading provider of asset and fleet visibility solutions, working on transforming unpowered assets into connected fleets, thereby helping businesses to easily track and manage their operations, inventory, and equipment more efficiently by providing real-time data and analytics. Hoopo's solution is designed specifically for tracking and monitoring of unpowered assets by leveraging a unique, power-efficient tracking technology that creates long-lasting, highly durable and affordable tracking units that are suitable for any fleet size. Hoopo's Location Intelligence technology can be used across complex logistic operations such as transportation, aviation, waste management, and maritime. Customers using Hoopo's solutions gain improvement in asset utilization and cycle times, identify bottlenecks, optimize operations for higher efficiency, and offer elevated customer experience.

Proceeds of this investment are intended to, among others, further develop Hoopo's technology for the maritime industry, specifically dry containers, including the use of solar energy to power the tracking devices.



Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in 100+ countries serving more than 25,000 customers in over 300 global ports.

Hoopo was founded in 2017 by a team of experts in RF communications and geolocation technologies. It offers a unique power-efficient tracking solution that enables real-time Location Intelligence including both tracking and status monitoring for unpowered assets.