2022 August 12 14:13

Grimsby River Terminal welcomes the first sustainable car carrier

The Grimsby River Terminal (GRT) welcomed the first deep sea car carrier powered by a multi-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG)/battery hybrid engine carrying a cargo of Kia vehicles, according to ABP's release.

MV Auto Achieve, owned by United European Car Carriers (UECC), was built this year at the Jiangnan Shipyard, China, and is the second pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) vessel in its sustainable fleet. It is also the first Eukor vessel to come to the GRT, as these deep-sea carriers usually berth at the Port of Immingham’s Humber International Terminal (HIT).



According to UECC, these multi-fuel engine vessels enable a carbon dioxide emissions reduction of around 25%, SOx and particulate matter by 90% and NOx by 85% from the use of LNG and are also adaptable for low-carbon fuels such as bio-LNG and synthetic fuels as these become available.