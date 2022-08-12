2022 August 12 12:00

First Rijeka–Czech Republic direct cargo rail service established

For the first time, a regular train connection between Rijeka, Croatia, through Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT), and Paskov in the Czech Republic has been established, according to ICTSI's release.



Launched in May, the Maersk rail service runs up to two times per week. The rail service is operated by ČD Cargo Adria, a subsidiary of Czech freight operator ČD Cargo, the largest railway transport provider in Czech Republic and one of the major rail operators on the Trans-European Network corridor including Slovakia, Germany, Austria, Poland and now expanding in Croatia.



In March 2011, ICTSI forged a 30-year strategic partnership with Luka Rijeka D.D. for the operation, management, and development of Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT) at the Port of Rijeka, Croatia’s main seaport.



Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.