  Kazakhstan Transport Week will be held in Almaty from September 20-22, 2022
  2022 August 12

    Kazakhstan Transport Week will be held in Almaty from September 20-22, 2022

    The 25th Anniversary International Exhibition Transport & Logistics - TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2022 will be held at the Atakent Exhibition Center (Almaty) in autumn 2022 from September 20 to 22. Over the years of its existence, the exhibition has become the largest transport industry event in the entire Central Asian region.

    Taking into account the strategically advantageous territorial position of Kazakhstan, whose territory is crossed by 11 international transit corridors - 5 railways and 6 highways, a global effort is in progress to create its own logistics market: new railway lines, ports and highways are being built, roadside infrastructure and storage complexes are being modernized and improved.  The Silk Road project, which has become the largest transit bridge between the East and the West, is intensively developing. The transport sector is a serious driver of the country's economic development, employing more than 450,000 people in Kazakhstan. According to K. Uskenbayev, head of the MIID of the RK,  currently the transport industry of Kazakhstan demonstrates positive dynamics. The volume of freight transportation continued to grow. Thus, in January-June 2022, compared to the same period last year, the figure remained at 106.2%.

    "This year we have the task to bring the volume of freight transportation by railway up to 420 million tons, transit transportation up to 24.5 million tons and transit of containers up to 1100 thousand TEUs. Today about 90% of transit freight is transported by railway," said K. Uskenbayev. In general, the key quantitative indicator for the development of the country's transit-transport potential is defined in the national project "Strong Regions - Drivers of the Country's Development". By 2025 it is planned to increase the volume of transit transportation to 30 million tons.

    Further development of transport and logistics infrastructure will be a real catalyst for the development of the economy of the country, the actual trends in the development of rail and air transport, the main directions of improvement of transport and logistics infrastructure will be discussed at the TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2022 exhibition.  Participation in this exhibition allows to expand business in the Central Asian region, demonstrate new services and products, as well as conduct productive negotiations with professional visitors and potential partners.

    More than 100 companies are taking part in the 2022 exposition, among the participants of the exhibition are administrations of seaports, railways and special economic zones of Kazakhstan and abroad, logistics companies, manufacturers and dealers of automobile vehicles, wagon-building and repair plants, suppliers of equipment for logistics centers, warehousing equipment manufacturers, companies involved in freight handling and storage, software developers, scientific and technological companies presenting IT solutions for the transport industry, technologies for process automation and system integration, as well as insurance and consulting companies. This year the international platform TransLogistica Kazakhstan will bring together companies from Belarus, Germany, Kazakhstan, China, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Uzbekistan and Estonia.

    Traditionally, the exhibition will be a regional hub for the meeting of domestic and foreign transport and logistics companies.  The national stands of Latvia and Estonia will present their innovative solutions and novelties at TransLogistica Kazakhstan for the 8th time already, and for the first time Germany and Novosibirsk region will have a collective stand. Interest in the event is growing every year, with more than 20% of the participants performing their stand for the first time. Among them are such large companies as Unico Logistics, Zhebe Logistics, OZTM, First Cargo Company, Transgroup Systems, Trans-Synergy.

    This year's TransLogistica Kazakhstan is an anniversary exhibition, and the annual participation of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, a major domestic company, is a direct testament to the significance of the event. In the large-scale exposition, the most relevant products for the market will be presented by KTZ-Cargo transportation, Kaztemirtrans, KTZ Express, Aktau International Sea Commercial Port, Kedentransservice, Aktau Sea Northern Terminal, KTZE Khorgos Gateway.

    Kazakhstan Freight Forwarders Association and Kazakhstan Association of Carriers and Wagon Operators are also pioneers of the exhibition, having been exhibitors at TransLogistica Kazakhstan for 25 years. For more than 10 years such companies as STM, Transcontainer, TransMashHolding, Interrail Kazakhstan, and Gomel Wagon Manufacturing Plant have participated.

    The three-day schedule of the business program will include a conference, a forum, and dialogue platforms dedicated to the challenges faced by the industry in building the New Kazakhstan.

    V International Transport & Logistics Business Forum New Silk Way on the topic Transport & Logistics - New Opportunities organized by the KAZLOGISTICS Union of Kazakhstan Transport Workers with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Committee of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, and NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC will take place in the Ritz-Carlton Almaty Hotel on September 20. New opportunities in the transport industry, international automobile transportation, sea and railway logistics, civil aviation development and personnel training in the industry will be discussed at the Forum. The Forum will be attended by heads of industry ministries of CIS and foreign countries, representatives of the business community, public and private companies.

    The IV International Conference Transport & Logistics Market will be traditionally held on September 21 in Pavilion 11 of Atakent Kazakhstan Business Cooperation Center. The main topics of the conference will be the development and modernization of logistics companies, multimodal transportation, rolling stock - prospects and technical solutions, and e-commerce and logistics.

    The organizers of the exhibition are Atakent-Expo and Iteca Kazakhstan exhibition companies. The event is officially supported by the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, KAZLOGISTICS Union of Kazakhstan Transport Workers, Kazakhstan Association of Carriers and Wagon Operators, and National Forwarders Association.

