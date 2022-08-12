2022 August 12 09:31

ZeroNorth signs deal with X-Press Feeders to propel carrier’s decarbonisation strategy

Technology company ZeroNorth has signed a new deal with global common carrier X-Press Feeders to deploy the ZeroNorth platform across the carrier’s entire fleet of feeder vessels, according to the company's release.

The terms of the deal will see the platform and its suite of vessel, voyage and CII optimisation services used across X-Press Feeders’ more than 100 vessels to improve earnings, bolster decision-making and significantly contribute to the company’s decarbonisation strategy.

Partnering with ZeroNorth will enable X-Press Feeders to benefit from increased transparency and reduced workload across its sea and shore operations, powering up decision-making with actionable insights that will improve profitability and sustainability in tandem with each other.

The partnership will help to propel the continued decarbonisation of X-Press Feeders’ operations. The company has committed to zero emissions by 2050, with a ramping efficiency improvement target through to 2035. ZeroNorth’s platform improves efficiency by providing a clear indicator of vessel and fleet performance and uses a huge repository of data and fuel models to make recommendations on how to cut emissions and maximise CII ratings.

The platform uses vessel and fleet data, combined with the industry’s most authoritative data on market rates, weather, bunker price and availability to make its recommendations. Critically, the depth of ZeroNorth’s vessel data and fuel models allow the platform to make realistic recommendations based on actual conditions a vessel is facing at sea, considerably powering up decision-making for users.







