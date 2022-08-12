2022 August 12 09:16

Crude oil futures decrease after growing for two days

Oil prices fell by 0.4%-0.49%

On 12 August 2022, 09:02 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.4% lower at $99.2 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery fell by 0.49% to $93.88 a barrel.

Global oil prices are showing downward correction this morning after growing for two days. According to PRIME, the previous two days saw a growth of Brent Crude futures by 3.39%, WTI — by 4.2%.