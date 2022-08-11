2022 August 11 17:57

Yara Latvija opens a mineral fertilizer packaging and storage warehouse at “Riga Nordic Terminal”

Yara Latvija, representing in Latvia Yara (Norway), one of the world's leading producer and distributor of mineral fertilizers, has launched a long-term strategic cooperation with “Magnat Group” by starting transshipment, packaging, and storage of Yara mineral fertilizers at “Riga Nordic Terminal”. The expected annual volume of handling and packaging of mineral fertilizers is up to 100,000 tons per year; packaging capacity - up to 150 tons per hour.

Until now, packaging of mineral fertilizers in small volumes was carried out at “Duna” terminal of Liepāja port; finished products were delivered to customers from the ports of neighboring countries. That is why this cooperation is considered to be a strategically important step to ensure maximum quality in the field of packaging and storage of mineral fertilizers, as well as customer service.

“During the last 5 years, Yara has significantly increased its market share and strengthened its position in Latvia. Our cooperation with “Riga Nordic Terminal” is a well-considered and crucial step for the future strategic development of the company, where the main focus remains unchanged - high product quality from carefully selected product extraction and production plants located mainly in Finland, Norway, Germany, and Denmark. The long-term cooperation partner “Magnat Group” is our essential partner for the implementation of our future goals,” said Lauri Heimala, Commercial Director Baltics at Yara, addressing the company's development.

“We are really satisfied with the arrival of Yara at the port of Riga. A global company with high process and product quality standards, which ensures the flow of cargo with high added value - mineral fertilizers - is undoubtedly a benefit not only for the port, diversifying the cargo portfolio, but for the entire national economy of our country. Perhaps the biggest beneficiaries will be those working in the agricultural sector - mineral fertilizers as a product have a strategic importance for maintaining the viability and growth of the industry. The Port of Riga is always open to new initiatives and will provide all the necessary assistance for the development of such business initiatives,” commented Ansis Zeltiņš, the Freeport of Riga CEO.

Yara Latvija is the representative office in Latvia of the official manufacturer and distributor of mineral fertilizers Yara International, which has been operating in the market for more than 10 years (formerly known as Norsk Hydro). The company offers products specially adapted to the Latvian market - nitrogen-based mineral fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, agronomist consultations and digital tools for precision agriculture. The Yara solutions are unique due to the fact that they ensure the lowest amount of carbon emissions in the production of nitrogen-containing products, providing sustainable agricultural offers for every farmer.