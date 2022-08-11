2022 August 11 18:30

Valenciaport strengthens relations with the Chinese region of Fujian

China is Valenciaport’s main trading partner and represents 15% of the total container traffic handled through the docks of the port precinct, according to Valenciaport's release.

“We are the gateway to Spain for foreign trade with China, with which we maintain a close relationship and cooperation with regions such as Fujian with which we share our knowledge, experience and good practices”, explained Manuel García, head of Business Intelligence who participated in the seminar ‘International Friendship Cities on Marine Economy and Port Cooperation’, which brought together port managers from all over the world.

China is the natural trade and cooperation partner of Spanish ports, and Valenciaport is the main gateway for foreign trade between China and Spain. In fact, the Asian country represents 15% of Valenciaport’s total container traffic. Over the last 10 years, Valenciaport has handled 5 million import and export containers (TEUs), to which must be added a further 2.4 million TEUs in transit to/from other ports in the Mediterranean and Africa.

This seminar was organised by the Fujian Provincial Foreign Affairs Office; the Fujian People’s Overseas Friendship Association; the Fujian Provincial Port Group; and the Fujian Businessmen’s Association in Spain.



