  • Home
  • News
  • Cleaning and dredging of water area near Moskva-river berths completed
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 11 15:14

    Cleaning and dredging of water area near Moskva-river berths completed

    CDredging works were conducted at three berths, cleaning – at 33 berths

    leaning and dredging of water area near Moskva-river berths has been completed, according to the Telegram channel “Moscow city facilities”.

    “Large-scale hydraulic engineering works have been executed at three berths, cleaning - at 33 berths,” said Peotr Biryukov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow.

    The works on cleaning and dredging of the Moskva-river water area are performed for the second consecutive year. In 2021, dredging was executed at 6 berths, cleaning - at 26 berths.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 11

18:30 Valenciaport strengthens relations with the Chinese region of Fujian
18:05 Yang Ming publishes financial report for H1 2022
17:57 Yara Latvija opens a mineral fertilizer packaging and storage warehouse at “Riga Nordic Terminal”
17:26 KSOE lands LNG carrier order worth KRW2tn from Qatar - BusinessKorea
17:06 UECC signs up for Svitzer’s EcoTow solution in Scandinavia
16:51 Aleksandr Lukashenko gave instructions to make the maximum use of the Russian ports to ship Belarus’ goods
16:25 Saipem awarded three new EPC contracts in Angola for a total amount of around 900 million USD
16:05 Australian Maritime Safety Authority issues the Port State Control Annual Report for 2021
15:39 Maersk Supply Service wins another integrated solutions project in Brazil
15:14 Cleaning and dredging of water area near Moskva-river berths completed
14:48 Port of Tallinn closes operations in Paljassaare harbour
14:23 Germany's RWE widens global search for LNG supplies - Reuters
13:33 Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput came to Murmansk from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
13:15 Dozens missing after migrant boat sinks off Karpathos, Greece - The Associated Press
13:02 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 32, 2022
12:41 MacGregor receives an order to supply all-electric RoRo equipment to four PCTC vessels
12:12 Milaha reports a 46% increase in net profit for H1 2022
11:52 MAN Energy Solutions signs MoU with Stena and Proman
11:17 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for the Trell & Trine development
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to EUR 17 billion in first half year of 2022
10:40 Equinor’s new floating production vessel Johan Castberg catches fire
10:33 EU ban on Russian coal imports comes into force - Deutsche Welle
10:01 Gubkin University supports 6th LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Industry Partner
09:41 QatarEnergy awards McDermott FEED contract for the North Field South Offshore Pipelines Project
09:40 Rosatom exercised option to purchase share in Delo Group and increased its stake to 49%
09:18 Crude oil futures decrease on surge of US reserves
08:59 MABUX: Uptrend to continue in Global bunker market on August 11

2022 August 10

18:37 Awilco LNG ASA enters a new time charter contract for the WilForce with an oil major
18:07 BHP, Pan Pacific Copper and Norsepower partner to harness the power of wind-assisted propulsion
17:55 Water area of Ust-Luga port’s southern district put into operation
17:46 Drydocks World-Dubai signs strategic partnership with Silverstream Technologies
17:26 US antitrust Commission seeks feedback on performance of exemption for liner shipping consortia
17:19 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 7M’2022 fell by 7% YoY to 291 million tonnes
16:52 STC INSISO secures six-figure contract extension with Peel Ports
16:40 The three major Korean shipbuilders account for 55% of global ship orders in July - BusinessKorea
16:17 “K” Line enters into long-term time charter with QatarEnergy for seven newbuilding LNG vessels
15:46 Crowley partners with EcoVadis
15:35 Port of Liepaja throughput in 7M’2022 rose by 16.8% Y-o-Y to 4.43 million tonnes
15:03 HHLA posts results for H1 2022
14:33 MOL signs deal to build 2nd bulk carrier equipped with 'Wind Challenger' hard sail system
14:02 Sea-Intelligence ApS analysed the container handling statistics for the major North America West Coast ports
13:32 Global Ports Holding continues to grow with 3 ports in the Canary Islands
13:21 Comprehensive ship repair modernization plan to be developed for Kamchatka
13:15 Brittany Ferries' Salamanca passenger ferry uses Wartsila's SPECS camera system for more efficient and safer operations
12:40 Pacific International Lines returns to WinGD for second XDF2.0 engine order
12:11 ScottishPower explores green hydrogen at Port of Felixstowe to help decarbonise the UK's busiest port
12:11 Port Houston total tonnage up 24% in H1 2022
11:29 The joint-venture companies conclude long-term time-charter with QatarEnergy for seven new LNG carriers
11:24 Freight and passenger ferry between Far East ports to be put into service in 2023
11:02 ÈTA Shipping and Western Baltic Engineering start the joint engineering of project ÈTA 6700
10:35 Port of Long Beach container volumes up 0.13% to 785,843TEU in July 2022
09:59 LNGNews supports 6th LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Information Partner
09:27 Crude oil futures decrease on chance of Iran supply boost
09:03 MABUX: Global bunker to change irregular on August 10 with no firm trend

2022 August 9

18:26 Solstad announces contract extension for PSV Normand Searcher
18:06 “K” Line selected as a Constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index
17:36 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 2.5% in July
17:16 Port of Ipswich retains its place as the number one export port for agricultural products for 17 years in a row
17:09 LNG retrofits will rate higher under CII than HFO/scrubber or VLSFO alternatives - SEA-LNG
16:58 Nefteflot delivers first two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 for IWW basins