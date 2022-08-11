2022 August 11 15:14

Cleaning and dredging of water area near Moskva-river berths completed

CDredging works were conducted at three berths, cleaning – at 33 berths

leaning and dredging of water area near Moskva-river berths has been completed, according to the Telegram channel “Moscow city facilities”.

“Large-scale hydraulic engineering works have been executed at three berths, cleaning - at 33 berths,” said Peotr Biryukov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow.

The works on cleaning and dredging of the Moskva-river water area are performed for the second consecutive year. In 2021, dredging was executed at 6 berths, cleaning - at 26 berths.