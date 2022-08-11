2022 August 11 13:15

Dozens missing after migrant boat sinks off Karpathos, Greece - The Associated Press

Greek authorities conducted a major search and rescue operation Wednesday for dozens of people believed missing at sea east of the island of Karpathos after a boat reportedly carrying up to 80 migrants towards Italy sank during the night, according to The Associated Press.

The coast guard said 29 men were rescued 33 nautical miles (38 miles, 61 kilometers) off Karpathos, a southeastern island between Rhodes and Crete.

Two were plucked from the waves by an air force helicopter and flown to Karpathos, while the other 27 were picked up by a passing tanker ship and taken to the island of Kos.

The survivors were from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, and told authorities there had been 60 to 80 people on the vessel, the coast guard said. No further survivors had been located by late Wednesday, although the search was continuing.

Those rescued said the boat had departed the Antalya area on the southern Turkish coast for Italy when it ran into trouble during the night.

Strong winds and rough seas were complicating search and rescue efforts involving an air force helicopter, two navy ships, a coast guard vessel and three merchant ships.



The most common sea route for asylum-seekers from the Middle East, Asia and Africa has been from Turkey to the nearby Greek islands. But with Greek authorities increasing patrols in the Aegean, and facing persistent reports of summarily deporting new arrivals to Turkey without allowing them to apply for asylum, many are now attempting the much longer, and more dangerous, route directly to Italy. Greek authorities deny they carry out illegal summary deportations of asylum-seekers.